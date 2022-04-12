Patricia Biggs

Patricia Gardenhire Biggs, 69, left us for a greater place on April 10, 2022. Her motto was “Live, Laugh, Love,” and she did just that and more, until her lengthy and exhausting battle with pulmonary disease limited her activity.

Patricia was born to Patsy Dean Van Meter Gardenhire and Henry Clay Gardenhire III on March 18, 1953. A 1971 graduate of Franklin County High School, she obtained her nursing degree from Midway College. In addition to a nursing career, she also was an accomplished seamstress and proudly created elaborate robes for locally known Randy “Macho Man” Savage. 

Her accomplishments included becoming a local real estate agent and working with the Senior Citizens Center and the state Medicaid section, where she rose to the level of Division Director. Ultimately she was a nurse consultant until the time of her diagnosis.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a daughter, Emily Elizabeth.

She is survived by three children, Jennifer Word Walling (Kip), Heather Rae Maddox and William Robert Biggs (Melissa); six grandchildren, Justin, Lexi, Kyra, Donald “Bub,” Brooklyn and Levi; and one great-granddaughter, Aria. She is also survived by four brothers and one sister, as well as cherished nieces, nephews and cousins. 

Patricia loved the beach, gardening and sewing, and was an avid reader. 

Following her cremation, a memorial visitation will be held at Rogers Funeral Home from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to an organization, which serves animals. She loved her grand-dogs, grand-cats, grand-bunny and her beloved cat “Sweetcakes.”

An online tribute is available at rogersfrankfort.com.

