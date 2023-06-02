A mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all, she will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Patricia Sullivan Bollinger died May 28, 2023. She was born January 28, 1934, in Frankfort, Kentucky. She was the daughter of Estelle Meagher Sullivan and Patrick Sullivan.

Patricia Bollinger.jpeg

Patricia Bollinger

Patricia graduated from Good Shepherd High School, Frankfort, Kentucky. She attended Webster College, Webster Groves, Missouri. She graduated from the University of Kentucky where she was a member of Delta, Delta Delta Sorority. She was a Life Master in bridge, of which she was very proud of achieving in her 80th decade of life. 

