Patricia Johnson Wilson, 91, widow of Charles Schade Wilson, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Homeplace of Midway. She was born in Marion, Ohio, on Sept. 10, 1928, to the late Ira and Bernice Boyers Johnson.
She was a 1946 graduate from Angola, Indiana High School, and was a 1947 graduate Midway Junior College, and a longtime member of Midway Christian Church where she was a Sunday school teacher, member of Lorimer Circle, deacon and member of Missions Committee.
She retired as Administration Secretary for U.S. Magistrate-Judge United States District Court in 1994. Pat loved singing and was a member of Woodford Community Chorus and Sweet Adeline Chorus. She enjoyed painting, taking walks through her hometown of Midway, and playing bridge with her special friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Esther Phillians.
Pat will be lovingly remembered by her four children, Diana Geddes (John), Frankfort, Anne Bush (James), Georgia, Terry Wilson (John), Frankfort, Chuck Wilson (Pattie), Versailles; eight grandchildren, Brad Arnold (Jen), Colorado, Amy Arnold, Lexington, Michael Stewart (Brett), Frankfort, Johnny Wilson (Brittney), Frankfort, Charlie Wilson, (Saree), Nicholasville, Willie Wilson (Kimberly), Lexington, Bobbie Wilson (Melissa), Midway, Thomie Wilson (Morgan), Midway; and 11 great grandchildren.
Private graveside services will be held at Midway Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Midway Christian Church, P.O. Box 4548, Midway, KY 40347.
Condolences may be left online at www.BlackburnandWard.com.
