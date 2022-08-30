Mrs. Patricia S. Johnson, age 88, died August 26, 2022, in her home in Fernandina Beach, Florida. She is predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Dr. David G. Johnson.

She is survived by two daughters, Catherine J. Thomas of Yulee, Florida, Rebecca J. Larsen (and Eric) of Fernandina Beach, Florida; and two sons, David G. Johnson Jr. (and Katherine) of Branford, Florida, and Joseph K. Johnson (and Nalini) of Naperville, Illinois; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Patricia Johnson.jpg

Patricia Johnson

