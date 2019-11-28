Patricia L. Goins, 74, of Paducah, formerly of Frankfort passed away at 2:04 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Mrs. Goins worked at the State Democratic Headquarters in Frankfort, Kentucky, and of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Danny L. Goins, of Paducah; one daughter, Danna (Goins) Bearden Duncan and husband, Jake, of Paducah; one grandson, Tyler Bearden and girlfriend Kirsten Dunbar; two bonus grandchildren, Ford Duncan and Sydney Duncan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel Holland and Stella (Shy) Rice; one son, Teddy Jo Goins; and one brother.
Memorial visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002-7100.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.