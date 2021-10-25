Patricia Layton

Our dear mother, Patricia Douglas Layton, 83, passed away on October 21, after a long battle with cancer.
She started her long and multifaceted career with a degree in Chemistry in 1958 from Cumberland College. She subsequently worked as a medical technician in both North Carolina and Kentucky.
After marrying our dad, Thomas M. Layton, in 1960, and moving to Frankfort, Mom started a pattern of renewing her career every decade or so. She and Dad were such a great combination — he was the foundation and she was the spark. And did she ever spark. Some of her more notable career achievements include, five-term Frankfort City Commissioner, two-term member of Frankfort Water Plant Board, owner/operator of two Baskin Robbins ice cream stores, writer/publisher of her own cookbook, travel agent with Travel Professionals International, and real estate agent with Coldwell Banker (where she frequently ranked in the top 5 Coldwell Banker real estate agents for all of KY).
Despite all these entrepreneurial ventures, Mom made the time to be a terrific mother. She provided a great example of what could come from hard work and sensible risk-taking, and there was never any doubt about the depth of love she had for each of us. And watching her years as a public servant, we learned foundational lessons about the value of doing what you think is right even if it is unpopular.
In Mom's later years, she commandeered a new nickname, Pepper, and Pepper delighted in her role as grandmother to Thomas, Samantha, Cosi, Niav, Coco, Finn, Lexi and Lucas, and as mother-in-law to Neil, Gab and Angie. Those family members and friends touched by the force of will and abundance of love known as Pepper are her legacies.
We have entrusted Rogers Funeral Home with the arrangements. A brief public visitation is scheduled from 3 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 30, at the funeral home.
