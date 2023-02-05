Patricia Louise Thomas

Patricia Louise Thomas, 84, of Frankfort, passed away on January 27, 2023 in Port Richey, Florida. She was born August 22, 1938 in Frankfort, Ky., to the late Paul and Tacie Thomas.

She is survived by her partner, Charles Jackson; son, John Michael Ryan; son, Paul Todd Ryan and his wife, Deena; daughter, Tacie Ann Hartley and her husband, Jeff; grandchildren, Brandon Ryan and his wife, Lelia, Joy Beth Muntz and her husband, Kyle; Caitlyn Ryan, Callie Ryan, Peyton Townley and his wife, Brooke, Zachary Hartley and partner, Aubrey, Nathan Hartley and his wife, Sarah, Lindsey Battles and her husband, Wesley; Alyssa Hartley and her fiance, Joel, and Anna Claire Hartley; great-grandchildren, Haley, Jack, Savannah, Brixten, Blake and Blair; nieces, Robin Waldron and Kay Myers; and preceded in death by her late husband, Thomas E. Truempy, and sister, Paula Thomas Hammond.

