Patricia M. Ueltschi, 79, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021. A native of Frankfort, she was born on January 9, 1942, to the late Millard and Jewell Roberts Mann. She was a sales associate for Walmart and was a member of Camp Pleasant Baptist Church. 

Ueltschi Pic.jpg

Patricia M. Ueltschi

She is survived by her daughter, Amy (Jeremy Lines) Mayes; son, Darryl Scott Ueltschi; brother, Bruce Mann; daughter-in-law, Francie Ueltschi; grandchildren, Kristen Mayes, Lauren Mayes, Leland Moore, Courtney, Christopher, Daniel (Lisa), Laura and Sommer Ueltschi; and her great-grandchildren, Ava Washington and Rivierra, Denim, and Robbie Ueltschi. 

She was preceded in death by her son, Stephen Lane Ueltschi; and her brother, Ronald Mann. 

Visitation for Patricia will be held on Friday April 2, 2021 from 9 till 11 a.m. at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Funeral Services will follow at 11 a.m. Pastor Jeff Sargent will officiate. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Serving as pallbearers will be Leland Moore, Daniel Ueltschi, Jeremy Lines, Jacob Lines, and Tim Bowling. Memorial contributions are suggested to ALS Foundation for Life. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Ueltschi as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription