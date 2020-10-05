Patricia Parrent Cox, 92, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Louisville, Kentucky, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, to her late parents, Overton Crockett Parrent and Lillian Mitchell Parrent.
Patty was also preceded in death by her husband, Dr. James William Cox, after 64 years of marriage.
She is survived by her two sons, David Allan Cox (Emily) of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Kenneth Mitchell Cox (Christy) of Louisville; along with her grandchildren, Jonathan (Anne), Caroline, Claire and Carter; her two brothers, Allan Parrent (Carol) and Overton Parrent Jr. (Mary Ann); and her three nieces.
Patty was a graduate of Frankfort High School and the University of Kentucky, where she received a degree in elementary education. She enjoyed her several years of teaching second grade in Frankfort, after which she happily became a homemaker and supporter of James’s career as a Baptist pastor and seminary professor.
Patty loved to entertain guests in her home for dinner and conversation, and those countless evenings helped forge strong connections among church members, seminary colleagues, students and friends. Her homemade yeast rolls were renowned.
She served for 15 years as Executive Secretary-Treasurer of the Woman’s Auxiliary at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, advocating for and supporting women ministerial students and student wives. Upon her retirement from that position, the seminary named a scholarship in her honor.
Patty was a longtime member of Crescent Hill Baptist Church and Broadway Baptist Church in Louisville. She was also an active member of P.E.O. Sisterhood, Chapter A, for more than 50 years, and Highland Mothers Club.
Patty developed many deep friendships throughout her life and faithfully maintained relationships over the miles and years. James’s studies and professional responsibilities took them to many parts of the world, and she cherished those experiences.
Patty was vivacious and quick to laugh, especially at herself. She loved and took great pride in her family, which she often reminded them.
The family expresses special appreciation to the staff at the Masonic Homes campus for their care of Patty in recent years.
Patty’s life will be celebrated in a private family service, to be followed at a later date by a wider family celebration. There will be no public service or visitation in light of the pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Broadway Baptist Church, 4000 Brownsboro Road, Louisville, KY 40207 (www.broadwaybaptist.org).
