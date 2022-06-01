VERSAILLES — Patricia R. Clark, 94, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. 

She is survived by her daughter, Laura (Clay) Pritchett, Arizona; and her sons, David P. (Julie) Clark, Midway, Don W. (Becky) Clark, Lawrenceburg, and Daniel E. Clark, Midway. 

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Versailles Baptist Church with Pastor Jonathan Berry officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Versailles Baptist Church.

Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com

