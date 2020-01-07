Patricia S. O’Connell (nee Baker), age 85, is the beloved wife of the late Gerald; dear mother of Pamela K. Pelley (Robert) and Louis Michael Geyer of Texas; cherished grandmother of Carolyn Clerget and Steven Pelley; fond sister of the late Shirley Kring; and a loving aunt.
In lieu of flowers, contributions suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Funeral Mass will be Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at St. Paschal Baylon Church at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Bedford Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Schulte & Mahon-Murphy Funeral Home, Lyndhurst, Ohio.