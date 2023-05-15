LAWRENCEBURG — A graveside service for Patricia Sue "Pat" Giles, 80, will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Lawrenceburg Cemetery.  Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Giles died Sunday, May 14.

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Giles as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

