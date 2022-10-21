LAWRENCBURG — A gathering for family and friends for Patrick Haley “Pat” Massie, 76, husband of Debbie Davis Massie, will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. He died Thursday, Oct. 20, at Baptist Health Lexington.
