GEORGETOWN — Services for Patrick Heath Sherman, 54, husband of Kathy Wooldridge Sherman, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Ninevah Christian Church. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church.  Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home in Lawrenceburg. Sherman died suddenly Tuesday, Aug. 23, at St. Joseph East in Lexington.

To plant a tree in memory of Patrick Sherman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription