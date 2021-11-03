Services for Patrick John Walsh, 64, husband of Lisa Painter Walsh, will be planned in Fancy Farm, Kentucky. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Walsh died Tuesday. 

