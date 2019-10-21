Patsy Drury Slucher left this world on Oct.18, 2019, at her home near Graefenburg after an extended period of ill health.
Born Jan. 19, 1951, in Todd’s Point, she was preceded in death by her parents Gaither “Sonny” Drury and Eva “Tootie” McDonald Drury and nephew Bobby Mays.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Don; daughters, Dawn (John) Casper, Dr. Tanya (David) Long; son, Derek (Brittany) Slucher; sisters, Connie (Lester) Mays, Deborah (Wayne) Boatman; brothers, Larry (Penny) Drury, Dale (Carol) Drury; grandsons, Patrick (Alyssa) Casper and Austin, Alex and Conner Long.
Thanks to Hosparus of Louisville for their assistance over the last few months. We also wish to thank two special ladies, caregivers Carolyn Waford and Robin Breeden.
Services will be held at the pavilion in Bagdad Cemetery on Tuesday Oct. 22, 2019, at 2 p.m. with interment immediately following. Rev. Glen Walker will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fairview Cemetery, c/o Marlene Terrell, 5298 LaGrange Road, Shelbyville, KY 40065. Le Compte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. You may leave condolences at ljtfuneralhome.com.