Patsy Flynn McChesney

Patsy Flynn McChesney
Patsy Flynn McChesney, age 82, a lifelong resident of Frankfort, passed away peacefully on the evening on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at the Hospice Care Center at St. Joseph.
 
Born September 12, 1938, in Frankfort, she was the eighth of 11 children of the late Walter Sanford and Mary Lucy Household Flynn. She was the widow of Edward McChesney. Patsy was also preceded in death by her siblings, James W. “Pete” Flynn, Gene Flynn, Michael Flynn, Hardin Flynn, Bobbie Muntz, Mary “Sissy” Garland, Betty Ann Flynn, and Norman Flynn.
 
 
She was raised in South Frankfort where she graduated from Frankfort High School and was a member of First Christian Church. She loved watching college sports, the Little League World Series, and was an avid University of Louisville fan as well as Indiana University and Coach Bobby Knight. She retired from Franklin County Government where she was the deed room supervisor for County Clerks, Don Hulette and Guy Zeigler. In her role in the County Clerk’s office, she participated for many years in Big Brothers Big Sisters Bowl for Kid’s Sake where she was a "top earner" several times. 
 
Patsy is survived by her children, Margaret (Shannon) Barrett, Mark (Jennifer Duncan) McChesney and David (Chrystal) McChesney; her grandchildren, Logan McChesney, Scarlett McChesney, and Grant Smith; her siblings, Jerry Flynn and Judy Webb; as well as several nieces and nephews. 
 
McDonald & New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements. Patsy’s life will be honored with a graveside service at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, in the Frankfort Cemetery. Rev. Meredith Siler will preside. Those in attendance are asked to respect COVID safety guidelines. Social distancing and masks are encouraged. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators who provided compassionate loving care for her.

