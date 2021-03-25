Patsy Jane Ragland Conway, age 75, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Services will be held 2 p.m. at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Burial will follow at Choateville Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. service time on Tuesday. 

Patsy was born in Winchester, Kentucky, on January 21, 1946, to the late Colby Ragland, Jr. and Gladys Marie Burgess Ragland. She was the owner and operator of La Elegante and Patsy’s Beauty Boutique.

In addition, she served Frankfort as a realtor with Parke and Collins Realty and Gatewood Realty, and was the owner and broker of Realty One. After 20 years of service as Property Valuation Administrator, she retired from Franklin County. 

She is survived by her great-nieces and great-nephews, Kayla Perry and John Perry, whom she raised; as well as Mark Connolly, Addison Roark, Lainie Roark, Brandon Ragland, Madison Ragland, Chloe Ragland; and great-great niece and nephew, Markie Connolly and Marley Connolly; stepchildren, Craig Conway and Angela Conway; sisters, Beverly Ragland and Betty Sue Ragland Robinson; nieces and nephews, Lori Perry, Kelli Robinson, Brandon Ragland and Kevin Ragland. She was also blessed with several step-grandchildren and extended family. 

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Peggy Williams; and by her maternal and paternal grandparents. 

Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Franklin County P.V.A. office. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

