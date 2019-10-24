Patsy Jo Dempsey Wilhoite, age 79, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Steve Rose officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 2 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Mrs. Wilhoite was born in Frankfort on Dec. 1, 1939, to the late Omer Lawrence Dempsey and Sarah Kenny May Dempsey. She was a member of Providence Baptist Church and retired from the Kentucky State Government Departments of Education and Human Resources.
She is survived by her son, David Wilhoite (Amy); daughter, Lisa Wilhoite Saylor; sisters, Carol McDonald, Peggy Wiley (Fred), and Jean Woodard; grandchildren, Brad Baldwin, Chris Baldwin, and Grayson Wilhoite; and by two great-grandchildren. She was also blessed with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Elzie Ray Wilhoite.
Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Providence Baptist Church, 6265 Georgetown Road, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.