Patsy Jo Hodge

Patsy Jo Lusby Hodge, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, October 1, 2021, at 10 a.m. with Bro. Bob Gordon officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021.
Mrs. Hodge was born in Sparta, Kentucky, on October 20, 1932, to the late Landon Charles Lusby and Marguerite Mason Lusby. She retired from Kentucky State Government.
Mrs. Hodge was a woman of strong faith and a member of Crestwood Baptist Church, where she loved her church family and Sunday school class dearly. Lovingly known as “Mimi” to her family, she was a homemaker at heart.
Every holiday or birthday event, her home was warm and welcoming to everyone, where she enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. Above all, she will be remembered as a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her daughters, Susan Hodge Cunningham and Patty Hodge Kimmel (Chuck); grandchildren, Tony Robinson, Matt Robinson, Mary Beth Cunningham, Chad Kimmel, Meredith Hamsher, and Adam Kimmel; and by her 11 great-grandchildren. She was also blessed with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Jerry Hodge; and son, Charles David Hodge.
Serving as pallbearers will be Tony Robinson, Matt Robinson, Adam Kimmel, Chad Kimmel, Meredith Hamsher, and Lyle Hamsher. Honorary pallbearers will be Russ Kennedy, Scott Kennedy, and Jack Kennedy.
Flowers are welcome and expressions of sympathy may be made to American Lung Association or the Kentucky Talking Book Library at P.O. Box 537, Frankfort, KY 40602.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Patsy Hodge as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.