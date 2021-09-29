Patsy Jo Hodge

Patsy Jo Lusby Hodge, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, October 1, 2021, at 10 a.m. with Bro. Bob Gordon officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021. 

Mrs. Hodge was born in Sparta, Kentucky, on October 20, 1932, to the late Landon Charles Lusby and Marguerite Mason Lusby. She retired from Kentucky State Government.

Mrs. Hodge was a woman of strong faith and a member of Crestwood Baptist Church, where she loved her church family and Sunday school class dearly. Lovingly known as “Mimi” to her family, she was a homemaker at heart.

Every holiday or birthday event, her home was warm and welcoming to everyone, where she enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. Above all, she will be remembered as a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. 

She is survived by her daughters, Susan Hodge Cunningham and Patty Hodge Kimmel (Chuck); grandchildren, Tony Robinson, Matt Robinson, Mary Beth Cunningham, Chad Kimmel, Meredith Hamsher, and Adam Kimmel; and by her 11 great-grandchildren. She was also blessed with several nieces and nephews. 

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Jerry Hodge; and son, Charles David Hodge. 

Serving as pallbearers will be Tony Robinson, Matt Robinson, Adam Kimmel, Chad Kimmel, Meredith Hamsher, and Lyle Hamsher. Honorary pallbearers will be Russ Kennedy, Scott Kennedy, and Jack Kennedy.

Flowers are welcome and expressions of sympathy may be made to American Lung Association or the Kentucky Talking Book Library at P.O. Box 537, Frankfort, KY 40602.

