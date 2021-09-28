Services for Patsy Jo Hodge, 88, are pending at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Hodge died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Patsy Hodge as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

