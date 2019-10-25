Services for Patsy Jo Wilhoite, 79, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Wilhoite died Wednesday.

