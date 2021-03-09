Patsy A. Newman, 76, of Frankfort, Ky., passed peacefully after a short illness.

She is survived by her two children, Jim (Donya) Newman and Cheri Evins; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She also has two brothers and two sisters.

A private service will be at a later time.

To plant a tree in memory of Patsy Newman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription