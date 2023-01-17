A celebration of life for Patsy Roe Powell, 84, wife of David Powell, will be 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at The Foundry. Condolences may be shared at www.ljtfuneralhome.com. Powell died Saturday, Jan. 14.

To plant a tree in memory of Patsy Powell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription