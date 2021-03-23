Patty Buffin

Patty Jean Grimes Buffin, age 80, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, March 29, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. Sherman Warfield officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. service time on Monday.

Patty was born in Frankfort on February 25, 1941. She retired from Kentucky State Government Department of Revenue after 32 years of service as Secretary to the Commissioner. A woman who loved her family dearly, she will be remembered for her strength and courage.

She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Bobby William Buffin; daughter, Robin Parrish Wiedo (Jeff Goodlett); sisters, Brenda Estes and Betty Kelly; grandchildren, Michael “Robby” Parrish and Brittany Ledet (Charles); and four great-grandchildren, Brianna, Alexis, and Cayce Ledet and Jacob Parrish. She was also blessed with several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Elizabeth Harrod Hall; stepfather; Morris Hall; and sister, Peggy Groves.

Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Parrish, Jeff Goodlett, Charles Ledet, Eddie Peffer, Greg Van and Johnny Van.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

