Services for Patty Davenport Vaughn, will be noon (CST) Monday, June 26, at Morgantown First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the Clark Funeral Home in Versailles, and from 1-6 p.m. (CST) Sunday, June 25, at Jones Funeral Chapel in Morgantown. Vaughn died Wednesday, June 21.

