LAWRENCEBURG — No public services will be held for Paul Allen Goodlett, 73, husband of Janet Phillips Goodlett. Goodlett chose cremation.Arrangements are entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Goodlett died peacefully Friday at his home.  

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Goodlett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription