Funeral services for Paul B. Olds, 78, of Frankfort, will be held 12:30 p.m. Monday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Brothers Ricky Simpson and James Lane will officiate. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens where military honors will be presented by VFW Post #4075. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at the funeral home. He died on Tuesday at UK Hospice Care Center in Lexington.

Paul B. Olds

Paul was retired from Goodyear and the collections division for the Kentucky Department of Revenue. He was a Kentucky Colonel, a U.S. Army veteran, member and deacon of Evergreen Baptist Church and enjoyed volunteering his time for his church softball team.

He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.

He is survived by four sons, Jeff (Shelly) Olds, Lawrenceburg, Kevin (Robin) Olds, Midway, Chris (Amy) Olds and Brian (Caroline) Olds, Frankfort; daughter, Renay (Scott) Beagle, Georgetown; sister, Debbie (Steve) Mink, Prestonsburg; grandchildren, Bethany Whitaker, Christina Olds, Jordan Olds, Lexie Olds, Michelle Olds, Danielle Olds, Ethan Olds, Kayden Olds and Jason Olds; great-grandchildren, Otto Maddox, Kye Whitaker, Kade Whitaker, Jayden Alexander Olds-Moore.

He was preceded in death by parents, Mildred Louise Tracy and Paul Willie Olds; wife, Judy Kays Olds; and grandson, Brandon Hickman.

