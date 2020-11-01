LAWRENCEBURG — Private family services will be held for Paul Crouch Jr., 81, husband of Bonnie Crouch, at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Crouch died Saturday at the Masonic Homes of Shelbyville.

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Crouch, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription