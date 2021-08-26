Paul Curtis Baughman, 69, passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. Private services will be held at East Frankfort Baptist Church at a future date with Dr. Rick Landon officiating.  

Paul was the beloved nephew of Ella Troxell, Midway, KY.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.  

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Baughman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription