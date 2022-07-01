Paul D. Vickers Sr., 62, passed away Wednesday, June 29.

He is survived by his sons, Michael, PJ and Alex Vickers.

Visitation will be at Rogers Funeral Home on Friday, July 8, from 11 a.m. to noon with a graveside service following at 12:30 p.m. at the Frankfort Cemetery.

An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.

