A graveside service for Paul David Brissey, 83, will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Brissey died Monday.

