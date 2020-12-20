VERSAILLES — Graveside service for Paul David Richardson, 83, husband of Barbara Brumback Richardson, will be noon Wednesday at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg. Richardson died Saturday at his home.  

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Richardson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

