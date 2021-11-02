(January 27, 1949-October 29, 2021)

Paul Dennis Hopewell, 72, passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center in Frankfort, KY.

PaulHopewell photo.jpg

Paul Dennis Hopewell

He was born on January 27, 1949, to the late Bernice Thomas Hopewell and Jerome Hopewell. He was a huge sports fan and loved hunting and fishing. Paul was a member of Grace Baptist in Hanson, KY.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Hopewell; and his brother, Roy Hopewell.

Survivors include his sons, Tommy (Paige) Hopewell of Cleveland, GA, David Hopewell of Frankfort, KY, and Bobby Hopewell of Napa, CA; brothers, Thomas (Pam) Hopewell of Daytona Beach, FL, and Billy Hopewell of Frankfort, KY; grandsons, Kyle Hopewell and Jordan Hopewell; granddaughter, Ashley Hopewell; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021, in the chapel at Harris Funeral Home, Madisonville, KY, with Bro. Lawrence Richardson officiating. Burial to follow at Hanson Cemetery.

A visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour on Friday at the funeral home.

The pallbearers are Tommy Hopewell, David Hopewell, Bobby Hopewell, Thomas Hopewell, Kyle Hopewell, and Jordan Hopewell.

Honorary pallbearers are Billy Hopewell, Barry Hopewell, and Eric Hopewell.

Online condolences can be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.

