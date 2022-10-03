VERSAILLES — Services for Paul Hatton, 74, husband of Carolyn Hatton, will be at noon Thursday at Southland Christian Church, Nicholasville. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the church. Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill, is in charge of arrangements. Hatton died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Hatton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

