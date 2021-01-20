Paul D. Netherton, 81, passed away Jan. 12. 2021. He was born July 26, 1939, in Frankfort, Ky., to the late John Netherton and Ethel McNabb.

Paul Netherton.jpg

Paul Netherton

Paul retired with 20 years of service in the Navy, as a Sr. Chief Pettie Officer E-8, Navy Seal. He severed during the Vietnam War with Special Forces.

Survived by his wife, Reggie; his six children, Paul, John, David, Linda, Robert Netherton and Pamela Perkins; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Family First Funeral Care & Crematory Center Savanna, Georgia. No service, but the family of Paul will hold private ceremony in spreading of ashes in Ky.

