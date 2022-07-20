Private graveside service for Paul “Pete” Lee Beckley, 77, widower of Pamela Ann Sheffer Beckley, will be held. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Beckley died Sunday, July 17.

