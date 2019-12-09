Paul Rankin Criswell, age 85, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Services will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens Chapel on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Phil Case officiating. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Criswell was born in Harrison County, Kentucky, on Nov. 5, 1934, to the late Jesse Daniel and Dessie Lee Paynter Criswell. He owned and operated Blue Bonnet Markets and Restaurants. In his spare time, he was an avid classic car collector and restorer, as well as a member of Frankfort Classic Cars & Southern Knights Club. He attended Bridgeport Christian Church.
A devoted husband, he is survived by his wife of 47 years, Joan Carol Tupts Criswell; a loving father to his children, Eric Steven Criswell (Kimberly Erbeck); Donna Criswell Eaton (Ronald); stepchildren, Melva J. Moore and Lisa Moore Bond (Bobby); sister, Reba Lacey-Whalen; grandchildren, Jessica Lyons Criswell, Caitlin Hudson Criswell (Jared Toles), Connor Wilson Criswell; step-grandsons, Andy Bond and Adam Bond; great-grandson, Hudson A. Toles.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Paul Rankin Criswell Jr.; and by one brother and one sister.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home.