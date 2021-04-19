Funeral services for Paul Rearden, 83, of Frankfort will be held Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Paul passed away Friday at his home.

He was a lifelong Frankfort resident and owned and operated Rearden’s Used Furniture Store on Holmes Street.

He was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, Ulysses and Claire Rearden; and mother and stepfather, Virgie Mae and L. Cummins; first wife, Carlotta Rearden; daughter, Pauline Rowland; grandson, Ray Allen Hopper; brothers, Bennie, Elmer Lee, Eddie and Ulysses, Jr.; and a sister, Verna Mae Curry.

Survivors include his wife, Debra; sons, Paul A. (Tracy) Rearden and Benjamin Rearden; daughters, Robin Taulbee, Cathy Bennett and Elizabeth Rearden; sisters, Shirley Moore and Mary Simpson; sister-in-law, Esther Rearden; four grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Paul A. Rearden, Paul “Teeter” Rearden, III, Benjamin Rearden, Ryan Rearden, Christopher Mitchell, Shane Wise, Josh Harper and Lewis Wray.

LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Social distancing and face covering will be required for all services. Condolences may be expressed at www.ljtfuneralhome.com.

