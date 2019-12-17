Paul Robert (Bob) Miller, 88, passed away on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. He was born on June 14, 1931, in Smiths Grove, Kentucky. After graduating from Cave City High School, he attended Transylvania University for two quarters before joining the U. S. Air Force where he served as a public relations specialist for the Air Defense Core. His job was training civilians to watch and report enemy aircraft. While stationed at Custer Airforce Base in Battle Creek, Michigan, he met and married Glenda Ackley, his beloved wife of 57 years. After being discharged in 1954, he attended and graduated from the University of Kentucky and the Lexington Bible College. He was ordained to the Christian ministry in 1957 and served as a minister in several Disciples of Christ Christian Church and Church of Christ congregations in Kentucky, Michigan and Indiana.
Bob's career spanned over 50 years and included a wide range of careers many of which combined two of his greatest loves; travel and ministry. While serving as the president of Outreach Tours he sponsored Church of Christ group tours to Europe. The tours included church choir groups who performed in Europe and hosted seminars with local missionaries. As part of this work, he was one of the first tourists allowed into East Berlin, Germany. During this period, he also headed the Youth Outreach Foundation Inc. assisting youth development programs in churches across the nation and launching the Teenage Christian magazine.
In the mid-1970s, he moved to Frankfort, Kentucky, where he held a number of positions in state government, tourism and economic development. He also became an entrepreneur and launched several small businesses. One of his positions was as the first full-time director of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce's Kentucky Travel Council.
Throughout his later years he remained committed to the ministry and served as an elder of First Christian Church in Frankfort. He also enjoyed participating in local community theater productions and performing at local senior living facilities. His favorite role was playing Tevye from Fiddler on the Roof.
He is survived by three children, Terri Giltner, of Shelby County, Mike Miller, of Atlanta, and Christi Hodges, of Atlanta; eight grandchildren; and two sisters, Mary Ruth Webb of Frankfort, Kentucky, and Martha Rose Turner of Cave City, Kentucky.
A private memorial service is scheduled for Dec. 27, 2019, at the Frankfort Cemetery in Frankfort. Memorials are suggested to WellStar Community Hospice; c/o WellStar Foundation, 805 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta, Georgia 30066.