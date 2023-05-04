Services for Paul Saunders, 81, husband of Judy Saunders, are pending at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Saunders died Wednesday, May 3, in Florida. 

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Saunders as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

