Services for Paul T. McClure, 93, will be private. Interment will be at Sunset Beach, North Carolina. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be expressed at www.harrodbrothers.com. McClure died Friday.

