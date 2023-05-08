Services for Paul Thomas Saunders, 81, husband of Judy Saunders, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home.

