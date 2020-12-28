Paul Vernon “PV” Johnson, 74, widower of Joyce Harris Johnson, passed away on Thursday, Dec.24, 2020. He was born in Bloomfield, Kentucky, on Dec. 8, 1946, to the late Lucian and Frances Casey Johnson.

Paul Vernon ‘PV’ Johnson

He retired from Kentucky State Police and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Paul was a member of VFW Post 4075 and the American Legion Post 7. He was an American Purple Heart Association member.  

He is survived by his daughter, Paula (Lee Hinkle) Johnson, Berea; his son, Anthony (April) Johnson, Berea; and his grandchildren, Matthew Johnson and Christopher Cedric Boone Hinkle.  

In addition to his wife and parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Flora Parrott; and his brother, Robert Johnson.  

Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Winchester Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Meals on Wheels. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.  

