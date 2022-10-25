There will be no public services for Paul Vernon Stapp, 94, held at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Saffell House Funeral Home. Stapp died Sunday, Oct. 23.

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Stapp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

