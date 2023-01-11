Paula Jane Shelton Hibbard, 80, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at her home in Frankfort, Kentucky, with her son, daughter-in-law and close friend by her side. She was the wife of Jack Hibbard.

Paula Jane Shelton Hibbard

Paula was born on December 16, 1942, in Carrollton, Kentucky, and was the daughter of Paul Shelton and Marjorie Shelton, both of whom preceded her in death. She taught school in Madison County for 37 years and was a member of First Baptist Church for over 40 years. She volunteered for Hospice and was an avid Bridge player.

