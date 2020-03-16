A celebration of life for Paula Kay (Shifflet) Pulliam, 48, wife of Jason Pulliam, will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Pulliam died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Paula Pulliam as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

