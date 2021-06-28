Services for Paula Lee Glass, 72, will be noon Thursday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Glass died Friday.

