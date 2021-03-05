LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Paula Louise Wurm Mullins, 67, wife of Michael Wayne Mullins, will be private. Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Mullins died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Paula Mullins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription