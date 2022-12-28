SHELBYVILLE — Services for Paula Gay Quickert Pilcher, 59, wife of Larry Pilcher, will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, and 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Cave Hill Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Ballard House, CINCO Charities Community, 21421 Cinco Park Road, Katy, TX 77450 or theballardhouse.org. The Ballard House provides temporary housing for cancer patients. Pilcher died Saturday, Dec. 24.

